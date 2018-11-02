Defender asks for bond review in rape case

The man accused of raping a minor returned to the Knox County Circuit Court Friday, October 26 for a pretrial conference. While there, Lavern Gray, 55, of Flat Lick, and public defender Haley Fields asked for a bond review. Gray’s current bond is set at $200,000 cash due to him being deemed a public safety risk.

“Mr. Gray has no criminal history,” said Fields, who also argued Gray’s current bond is interfering with his employment.

Fields, Judge Gregory Lay and Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele conferred privately for several minutes, discussing his bond review.

