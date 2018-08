Ms. Della Faye Gibson, 67, of Barbourville, passed away Monday morning, August 6, 2018 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Custer and Rebecca Ballard Gibson born on April 12, 1951 in Knox County.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, August 9 at 2 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Gus Gus Cemetery in Clay County. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.