Mr. Dennis Wayne Bargo, 65, of London, the husband of Lisa Schultz Bargo, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 29, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Jeff and Bertha Mills Bargo born on September 11, 1952 in Pineville.

His funeral service was conducted at the Poplar Grove Baptist Church Tuesday, July 31 at 8 P.M. He was laid to rest in the Brafford Cemetery at Gray Wednesday, August 1 at 11 A.M.