Dewitt students learn about Appalachian heritage

Dewitt Elementary wants students to be proud and knowledgeable of their Appalachian heritage. In order to accomplish this mission, the school held Appalachian Heritage Day October 5.

At the event, students were treated to live demonstrations of basket weaving, chair making, quilting and candy making. In addition, a primitive campsite was at the school, showing students how locals lived prior to the conveniences of modern day life. Homestead animal displays were set up for more learning experiences. Students were also exposed to traditional Appalachian stories and music.

“Appalachian Heritage Day is one of the most successful events held at our school. In addition to the students and staff, we have a number of people from the community who participate in this event,” said Principal Novel Bond. “Through field trips and guest speakers, our students have been learning about various aspects of Appalachian culture. Appalachian Heritage Day is a culminating event that ties all the pieces together.”

