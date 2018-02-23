District championship trophy returns to Knox Central

The 51st District Championship is returning to Knox Central High School for the first time in six years and fifth time since the Lady Panthers moved over from the 50th District.

Knox Central won the championship with a 62-55 victory over Pineville on Thursday.

The championship win is the first for Knox Central since 2012. The Lady Panthers also won the title in 2006, 2007, and 2011.

Knox Central came out ready to play and was in control from the outset. The Lady Panthers trailed for only 25 seconds of the entire game.

Knox Central led 12-11 after one period of play and 23-21 at the half. The Lady Panthers were on top 42-33 heading into the final quarter.

Freshman Presley Partin led the way for Knox Central with 18 points on her way to winning the game's Most Valuable Player award.

Junior center Emily Davis was a bully inside with 13 points, near double digit rebounds, while taking multille charges that allowed Knox Central to keep the momentum.

Senior guard Maddie Pennington gave the Lady Panthers three players in double digits with 12 points.

Senior Abigail Mills produced eight points, while fellow senior Madison Taylor scored seven in her final game in the Knox Central gym.

Ryleigh Swafford rounded out the Lady Panthers' scoring with four points.

Up next for Knox Central is a trip to the 13th Region tournament. The drawing for that event will be held on Saturday. Stay tuned to The Mountain Advocate for news on that as soon as it is released.

You must be logged in to view this content.