DNA confirmed- After 33 years, Knox County’s Jane Doe has a name

After nearly one year of waiting on DNA results, a North Carolina family has finally found closure. Kentucky State Police confirmed Knox County’s Jane Doe, found murdered in an old refrigerator in the Gray area in 1985, is their long-lost mother. Her name is Espy Regina Black-Pilgrim.

“I was notified around 1pm today that the Knox Co Jane doe DNA…came back and it is confirmed to be my mother,” wrote Elizabeth Pilgrim, Espy’s daughter, on Facebook. “It has been almost a year we have waited for DNA results and 34 years (my whole life) to finally have some closure. My heart is full and in some way at peace.”

