Doctor, husband return to court

The Hogans’ returned to court on Friday, September 7 for another pretrial conference. The main center of discussion was the additional charges brought against Dennis Hogan, 51, of Barbourville.

Hogan was arrested again on August 20 after Barbourville Police reported they made another controlled buy from him. After police executed a search warrant at his house and recovered unspecified drugs and drug paraphernalia. He is also accused of selling “less than 10 dosage units of Oxycodone…to a cooperating witness with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department,” according to his indictment. At the time, he was out on bond from his March arrest.

You must be logged in to view this content.