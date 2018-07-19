Dollar General eyeing new Bailey Switch location

Dollar General’s corporate office has its eye on a new Knox County location, and if everything goes according to plan, Bailey Switch could see a store open in the near future.

“At this time, we are currently in due diligence phase for a new Dollar General in Bailey Switch, Kentucky, that would be located off Parrott Branch Road. This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet,” said Angela Petkovic with DG Public Relations.

Petkovic said the team anticipates making a final decision in the near future.

The Parrott Branch area is prime real estate for DG due to its geographical location and population.

