Don’t get taken by fraudsters

The Office of Vital Statistics, within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), is warning Kentuckians about purchasing documents online and paying additional fees to a third-party vendor not approved by the state.

Kentuckians can securely obtain Kentucky birth certificates or other official documents by placing an order through the Office of Vital Statistics in Frankfort; or by placing an order with VitalChek, an approved partner: https://www.vitalchek.com/ .

VitalChek’s processing fee of $9.50 will apply for the use of a credit/debit card. Each birth certificate is $10, and each marriage, divorce, death or stillbirth certificate is $6.

CHFS officials say while obtaining official documents is easy, it is important to be aware of the appropriate resources.

“Many unofficial third-party websites are claiming they can place an order for a birth certificate or provide customers with a birth certificate application,” said Kentucky State Registrar Christina Stewart. “While their services may result in a birth certificate, the customer will have provided personal identifying information such as their address, phone number, credit card number or bank account number to an unofficial party. In addition, these types of websites are likely to charge much higher fees.”

Birth, death, marriage, and divorce certified certificates can also be obtained by visiting the Office of Vital Statistics at 275 E. Main St. Visitors will need to complete and print the fillable birth certificate application form on the Vital Statistics website:, https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/dehp/vsb/Forms/VS-37%20BIRTH%20APP.pdf

The completed form, along with payment, can be mailed to: Office of Vital Statistics, 275 East Main Street, 1E-A, Frankfort, KY 40621. Make checks or money orders payable to “Kentucky State Treasurer.” A non-refundable fee of $10 is required. Marriage, Divorce, Death and Stillbirth Certificates are $6.00 for each certificate.