Don’t waste the pumpkin!

Some of y’all may have hit your limit with “pumpkin everything” season. I’m talking ’bout the pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, and pumpkin decor. Just being honest, this is the only time of year my family will allow an orange colored article of clothing to be added to their wardrobe-I mean like maybe wear it on Halloween and never again. I haven’t even had the first bite of pumpkin roll. I haven’t been to a pumpkin patch. In other words, I’m not ready to let go yet.

I see pumpkins, and it brings a smile to my face. I guess there is a bit of nostalgia and a longing for my childhood. My mom always decorated for the fall season when I was growing up. Honeycomb pumpkins made of delicate tissue wrap, card stock witches, and jointed skeletons on the front door. My mom would always put mellow cream pumpkin candies atop freshly frosted cupcakes for the school Halloween party. You don’t realize how much those things meant to you, until you get older and try to recreate them just like mom did.

One thing I remember as a child, my kindergarten teacher Randelene Hammons treated us to baked pumpkin seeds. I loved them! I know most throw them aside as they dig out the gushy innards while carving jack o lanterns, but they are a great treat. I know that this discovery came from the ingenuity of most likely women who could not waste edibles. Here at our home we also waste not. Every year the pumpkins used for decor are fed to the chickens and I’ve also got my husband hooked on those pumpkin seeds. In fact, I just baked a batch for him to take to his students to try. A great source of energy, an easy snack, and nearly 45 calories of serving how could you get tired of it? So as October comes to a close, bring those pumpkins over here, I’ll take them! If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Baked Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients:

fresh pumpkin seeds from medium to large pumpkin, any style

1-2 tsp butter, melted

salt to taste

Directions:

Cover large cookie sheet with foil. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, toss pumpkin seeds, salt until coated. Spread evenly on cookie sheet. Bake until lightly golden brown. 15-25 minutes. Do not let burn.

*Photo submitted by Kristy Cole