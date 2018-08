Mrs. Dora Ruth Proffitt, 70, of Keavy, the widow of Harold Proffitt, passed away Friday evening, June 22, 2018 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of T. J. and Edith Roark Asher born on March 9, 1948 at Beverly.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, June 26 at 1 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Warren Grove Cemetery in London. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.