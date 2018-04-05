Dorothy Watts Bays, better to all as “Aunt Dot” age 86, of Artemus, died Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Sam and Sudie Laws Watts, born to them on December 16, 1931 in Cary, Kentucky. Dorothy was a member of the Artemus Christian Church for many years. She was a waitress for many years prior to her retirement. After retirement, Dorothy cared for her beloved Jimberly and Samuel for several years, and at times baby sat other children as well. On April 12, 1972, she united in marriage to Ernest Bays, who preceded her in death on November 9, 1990. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Custer Watts, Lee Watts and Jim Watts; her sister: Mary Ruth Watts Johnson; and a special niece: Faye Watts Rice.

She is survived by her loving family: Her daughter: Donna Helm (Andrew), of Winter Garden, Florida; her grandchildren: John Helm (Brandy), of Frederick, Maryland and Rachael Bowman (Joshua), of New Market, Maryland; her great grandchildren: William Helm of Frederick, Maryland; Alexandra Helm of Frederick, Maryland; Vivian Bowman of New Market, Maryland; and J. D. Bowman of New Market, Maryland; a special sister-in-law: Phyllis Warren of Artemus, Kentucky; special nephew and nieces: Sam and Tricia Watts of Artemus, Kentucky; and Pauline (Gary) Perkins of Williamsburg, Kentucky; a special grand-niece: Jimberly Watts of Artemus, Kentucky and special grand-nephew: Samuel Watts of Artemus, Kentucky. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members as well as many friends, neighbors, and church family members to mourn her passing.

Funeral Services for Dorothy Watts Bays will be conducted in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 am, with Rev. Custer Watts officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Sowders Cemetery at Artemus, with Rev. Custer Watts, Sam Watts, Bubby Samuel Watts, Bobby Watts, Howard Watts, Jason York, Jimmy Hinkle and Zac Bunch serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mrs. Bays church family at the Artemus Christian Church. Friends will be received at the Hopper Funeral Home Friday, 6:00 to 9:00pm and Saturday after 10:00am until the funeral hour at 11:00 am. Hopper Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.