Dr. King Honored

Bundled in coats, community members gathered on Monday, January 21 for a march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. . The annual march is sponsored by the Barbourville Women of Vision Club in honor of Dr. King’s legacy. Participant Mayla McKeehan said she marches because MLK Jr. “taught us to love one another and to unite peacefully and to make our statements by gathering together in peace without violence,” all principles she supports. It is “also a wonderful way to show support within the community,” continued McKeehan.

After the march, participants gathered in the courthouse to hear guest speaker Sherry Tinsley’s message. A luncheon followed at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Photos by Tasha Stewart