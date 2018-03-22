Drug bust arrests made

Two people are behind bars after a successful College Street drug bust on March 21.

According to Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins, police have had their eyes on this residence for several months.

While police cannot release too many details yet, Mullins confirmed the Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Barbourville City Police, executed a search warrant this afternoon and found “unspecified drugs, lots of drug paraphernalia and other items used with the paraphernalia.”

Dennis Hogan and Stanton Peace were placed under arrest and charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance. They were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Mullins said other charges are pending and this case will be presented before the Grand Jury.

This case remains under investigation by Deputy Mullins.

Photos submitted by the Sheriff’s Office.