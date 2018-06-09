Drug bust made at Payne Hollow

From Master Trp. Shane Jacobs:

On Friday June 8, 2018 at

approximately 10:22 p.m. Kentucky State Police Tpr. Sidney Wagner, Tpr. Josh Cox, and Tpr.Greg Hill responded to 34 Payne Hollow Road in the Barbourville community of Knox County in reference to a reported incident that had been called into KSP Post 10 Harlan.

Troopers made contact with the home owner and during their investigation was given consent to search the home. Once inside the home, Troopers with KSP along with officers from Barbourville Police Department located approximately five ounces of methamphetamine, several thousand dollars in cash, two hand guns, one rifle, police radio, digital scales, and plastic bags during the search.

Jessica Cathers (31) of Barbourville, Justin Honeycutt (31) of Barbourville, Kyle Broughton (33) of Barbourville and Jeffery Powell (53) of Bimble were arrested at the residence and all charged with trafficking of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of radio that sends and receives police messages.

In addition Kyle Broughton and Jeffery Powell were also charged of possession of a firearm by convicted felon. All four individuals were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Also assisting at the scene were Officers Jake Knuckles, Adam Townsley, and Elijah Broughton with Barbourville Police Department. Trooper Sidney Wagner is continuing the investigation.