Drug case continued

Police are still on the search for three of four people involved in a June drug bust.

On October 5, a pretrial conference was held in the Knox County Circuit Court for Kyle Broughton, 33, of Barbourville, Jeffery Powell, 53, of Bimble, Justin Honeycutt, 31, of Barbourville, and Jessica Cathers-Martin, 31, of Barbourville. This case was in reference to the drug charges each has been indicted for. Powell was the only one who showed up for the hearing.

Judge Michael Caperton scheduled an additional pretrial conference for December 7 at 1 p.m. for all four individuals, hoping police will have enough time to execute warrants for arrest by then. No further action was taken.

