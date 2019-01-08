Duels and Oaths and Weapons, Oh My!

Some eyebrows were raised this past Thursday as dozens of officials were sworn in to office. Each elected official repeated after Judge Gregory Lay, stating a myriad of oaths. All universally declared they will support both the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth, be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky while in office and faithfully execute their responsibilities to the best of their ability in their respective position.

While this seems pretty standard, each also swore they have not fought a duel with deadly weapons, nor sent or accepted a challenge to fight a duel with deadly weapons. To modern ears, this phrasing seems a bit antiquated.

