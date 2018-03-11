Early morning wreck claims life

A woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning wreck Sunday morning in the Stinking Creek community.

Knox County Dispatch was notified about 12:18 a.m. Sunday morning of a single vehicle accident with injuries on KY 223 near Binghamtown Cemetery. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Lawson responded to the accident, where he observed a Chevrolet pickup truck overturned on its side, over an embankment off the roadway. The pickup truck was traveling eastbound on KY 223 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control in a curve, striking a guardrail, sending the truck airborne over the embankment. The vehicle rolled, ejecting both the driver and passenger, coming to rest near a residence.

Knox County EMS treated both the driver and passenger at the scene, and then transported them to Barbourville ARH Hospital, where they were airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

The Fayette County Coroner contacted Deputy Lawson at about 5:30 a.m. to inform him the female occupant was pronounced deceased at UK Medical Center. The identifies of both occupants are currently withheld pending notification of family members.

Deputy Lawson is in charge of the investigation, and was assisted at the scene by Knox County EMS and East Knox Volunteer Fire Department, which supplied photos to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.