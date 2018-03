Hundreds of kids ‘hopped’ to the Barbourville City Park today, March 31, to partake in the annual Easter Egg Hunt. This year, the hunt consisted of over 9,000 eggs and 200 grand prizes, including Easter baskets, various toys, coloring kits and bubble machines. The Easter Bunny even stopped by to say hi to all of the kids. For the complete story, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate. Photos by Tasha Stewart.