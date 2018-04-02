Eat local, buy local at Farmers’ Market

Summer is right around the corner which means the Knox County Farmers’ Market is gearing up to provide local, fresh, home grown and handmade produce and crafts to the community for another season.

Beginning May 24, KCFM will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through October 4 at the Knox County Extension Office pavilion located across from Barbourville ARH Hospital. New pavilion features for this year’s market include shelter, ceiling fans, lights, electrical hookup, parking and bathrooms.

“We can’t wait to kick off the 2018 season and we are thrilled to be in the Knox County Extension Office pavilion,” said Monica Clouse with the KCFM.

You must be logged in to view this content.