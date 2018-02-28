News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Sports
Columns
Features
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Sports
Columns
Features
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
Columns
Editorial Cartoon
Columns
Editorial Cartoon
By
Staff Writer
-
February 28, 2018
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
A little cereal and cake?
Community newspapers are here for you
Each kid needs a catalyst and conductor for change
Follow us on Instagram
@mountainadvocate
EDITOR PICKS
Thelma’s Place closes after four decades
February 28, 2018
Students, teachers recognized
February 23, 2018
Silhouette shines in Brown Bag Special
February 23, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
4515
Other
137
Sports
53
Classifieds
15
For Rent
8
Obituaries
7
Media
5
For Sale
5
Columns
4
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Incident at Stivers Center leads to power shutdown
Charles Myrick
-
February 28, 2018
‘Children… going to die’ Second threat jails one
Tasha Stewart
-
February 28, 2018
Edit with Live CSS