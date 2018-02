Mr. Edward Allen Mills age 50 of Flat Lick, KY departed this life on Sunday, February 18, 2018 in the Lakeway Regional Hospital in Morristown, TN. He was the son of Joanne (Hussey) Mills and the late Edward Mills born to them in Pineville, KY.

A gathering of family & friends to honor the life of Edward Mills was held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home.