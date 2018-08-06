EKU preparing Knox workforce

Though its main location is about an hour drive away, Eastern Kentucky University is contributing heavily to the local workforce as discussed at the July 31 Chamber of Commerce meeting.

“We fundamentally believe that education is an investment. While a four-year degree is not for everybody, a four-year degree is for a lot of individuals who want to enter the workforce and be productive…right here in southeastern Kentucky,” said Dr. David McFadden, EKU’s Vice President of Regional Stewardship and Government Relations.

In fact, about 76 percent of EKU graduates end up working in Kentucky within five years of graduation and approximately 6,000 employers have placed EKU students in internships, practicums or a co-op position. Most of those students go on to work a full-time job with the company.

