Elderly couple proves sharing can be taken a bit too far

An elderly couple walked into McDonalds and ordered one hamburger, one small order of fries and one soda.

When they shuffled to their table, the husband, with shaky hands, carefully cut the hamburger in half, giving half to his wife and keeping half for himself. He then divided the fries, giving half to his wife and keeping half for himself.

Touched by what was happening, the restaurant manager walked over and offered to give them another meal.

“No thank you,” they said feebly. “We always share everything.”

The old man finished his half burger and began to eat his few fries. The manager came back and pleaded with them to allow him to give them another meal.

“No thank you,” they said. “We always share everything.”

The manager noticed that the elderly woman hadn’t even taken a single bite of her half burger or fries. She just sat there, watching her husband eat. Occasionally she would take a sip from their shared soda.

The manager made one more effort to give them another meal. Still, they declined.

“We always share everything,” they said.

The manager then asked the elderly lady: “If you share everything, why aren’t you eating? What are you waiting for?”

“The teeth,” she replied.

I couldn’t help but chuckle when I ran across that old joke. I certainly didn’t expect the punch line.

But I have to admit I thought it was really sweet that the elderly couple shared everything. The Bible encourages us to have that kind of sharing attitude.

“Don’t neglect to do what is good and to share, for God is pleased with such sacrifices” (Hebrews 13:16).

You know, there are lots of things we can share. It’s important to share food, clothing and even cash. But the Bible is clear that the most important thing for us to share is the gospel of Christ, because salvation is the greatest need of mankind.

“Verily, verily, I saw unto you, except that you are born again, you cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3).

I loved the story of the elderly couple sharing the burger, fries and soda. I loved that the restaurant manager wanted desperately to give them a free meal. Of course, I wasn’t so thrilled about the idea of them sharing their dentures.

But I always am thrilled when Christians share the gospel, “for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16).

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.