Election filing deadline nears

The deadline to file for non-partisan races in November is just a few days away.

The deadline to run for school board, city council and mayor is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14.

As of press time Wednesday, five of six city council members have filed to run for re-election, with Sherman Lawson having yet to file. Earlier this year, Mayor David Thompson officially filed to run for re-election. Thompson served as mayor from 2006 to spring 2014, when he was unseated by the city council at the time. Later that year, Thompson ran against an interim mayor and a long-serving councilman to handily regain the position he was ousted from earlier in the year.

