Electricity bills on the rise

It happens every year. As the temperatures drop, electricity bills rise. This month, Barbourville citizens are reporting drastic increases to their bills, some surpassing $1,000 total.

Barbourville Utilities Commission General Manager Josh Callihan laid a few rumors to rest at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

“A lot of people were surprised by their electric bills this time,” said Callihan. “I think what’s confusing people a little bit is that January 1st bill is actually for the usage from November 10 to December 10.”

According to Callihan, December was predominately warm, but November was actually unseasonably cold. According to the National Weather Service’s data, the average temperature was 43 degrees in November, which is five degrees below normal.

You must be logged in to view this content.