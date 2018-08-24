End of era for Stivers Board

By TASHA STEWART

tstewart@mountainadvocate.com

With the formerly named Stivers Center now completely under Union College’s control, the board met again on August 16 to tie up some loose ends.

The only business was to pay outstanding bills. After chair Randell Young endorsed a check to Forcht Bank, the account balance stands at nearly $10 in the red. The board approved for Roger Deaton to finalize any incoming bills and/or refunds, including workers compensation and board insurance, and move forward with the tax preparation, which it received an extension on earlier in the year.

“If I can just work back and forth with Steve [Hoskins] to get this money closed…and just wrap it all up so the next time that you all have to meet will be dissolution,” said Deaton.

The board hopes to hold one final meeting in the near future to officially dissolve.