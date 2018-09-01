End of Summer Cake

Labor Day weekend is upon us, thus signalling the unofficial end to summer! It’s the last summery shindig that us working folks embrace as a holiday before Fall abruptly begins. For most of us, weather permitting, its the last ditch effort to obtain a glowing summer tan, popsicles by the pool, or firing up the grill one last time for hotdogs and steaks. Although I love Fall, a part of me will miss summer. I love getting together with my family for outdoor cookouts. All of us circling the food like hungry sharks. A dip in the pool to relax and clear my head is the antidote for a stressful day. Most love waking up to bright sunny skies, and napping to heavy summer rains. My mom will miss the hummingbirds at the feeder near her bedroom window.

Well since summer is slipping away, why not go out with a bang? Some of the best things about this time of year are all of the tropical inspired dishes. I love pineapple and bananas, and enjoy them even more in sweet desserts. Every year when we have a holiday gathering at my mother

in laws, Viola Cole, I always try to bake a cake that will impress. I personally enjoy a very rich cake, but when entertaining for a crowd, not everyone wants to see their blood sugar soar. This cake is a simplified version of the very grand Hummingbird Cake. If you have ever had Hummingbird cake you certainly know what a wonderful treat it is. This version doesn’t call for the heavy frosting the original recipe has, which makes it easier to travel with if your headed out to the nearest backyard barbeque this weekend. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email

kdcole1120@gmail.com. Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend y’all!

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

3 c. all purpose flour

2 c. sugar

1 tsp.baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. table salt

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 3/4 c. mashed ripe bananas

(about 4 large)

1 (8oz.) can crushed pineapple, undrained

3/4 c. canola oil

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 1/2 c. chopped pecans, toasted

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together flour and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl; stir in eggs and next 4 ingredients, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Sprinkle 1 cup toasted pecans into a greased (with shortening) and floured 10 inch (12 cup) bundt pan. Spoon batter over pecans. Bake for an hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on wire rack for 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack, and cool completely. When cake has cooled, make glaze. Immediately pour over cake, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup of pecans.

Cream Cheese Glaze

Process 4 oz. cream cheese, 2 cups sifted powdered sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, and 1 Tbsp. milk in a food processor until well blended. Add Tbsp. milk, 1 tsp. at a time, processing until smooth. Makes 2 cups.