Entries being accepted for Knox County Art Show

It is time for Knox County’s rising artists to showcase their creativity by participating in the annual Knox County Art Show.

“The Knox County Art Show is being held to highlight the talents of our students,” explained Rita Wood, member of the Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club and FRYSC coordinator at Girdler Elementary. “The project is being started during March, which is National Youth Art Month.”

The annual contest is sponsored by GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club, GFWC KY Barbourville Woman’s Study Club, Knox County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, First United Methodist Church, and Knox County Arts Council in partnership with Knox County and Barbourville Independent school districts.

In the elementary (PS-6) schools division, each school may submit three (3) entries per grade level. Middle schools (7-8) may submit five (5) entries per grade level. High schools: Students may enter one (1) entry in each category, a maximum of 4 per student: 1. Drawing – Pencil, ink or charcoal, 2. Painting – Oil, Watercolors or Acrylic, 3. Mixed media – Combination of drawing and painting, and 4. Photography – Must be taken by student. (Photography entries will not be considered for Best of Show since this is an art show.)

Entry due dates are set by each school, with school coordinators taking their entries to the First United Methodist Church on North Main Street in Barbourville (across from Knox County Middle) on Wednesday, March 14. For more information about entry deadlines see your school’s coordinator.

Entries will be on display at the First United Methodist Church during the following Monday, March 19, 12-7 pm. The presentation of awards will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Monday, March 19, at 7 pm. A reception will be held after the presentation of awards.

(Please see attached letter which includes school coordinator information and name/school label that should be affixed to each entry.)

