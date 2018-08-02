ER doctor indicted on drug charges

A Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments Friday, July 27. Among those indicted were Barbourville ARH Doctor Sherri Hogan, 58, of Barbourville, and Dennis Hogan, 51, of Barbourville.

Dr. Hogan was indicted for first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance (first offense) alongside Mr. Hogan, who was indicted for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense). According to the indictment, the two “plan[ed] and aid[ed] each other in the commission of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree.”

These indictments come after Mr. Hogan was arrested in March 2018 following a successful drug bust at his College Street residence. At that time, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Barbourville Police Department executed a search warrant and found “unspecified drugs, lots of drug paraphernalia and other items used with the paraphernalia,” confirmed Deputy Sam Mullins. The indictment alleges he sold, “within 90 days, less than 10 dosage units of Oxycodone…to a cooperating witness with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.”

Officers said they had their eyes on the residence for several years, citing complaints about illegal drug activity at the home from 2015. At the time of Mr. Hogan’s March arrest, Dr. Hogan was not connected to the crimes.

Dr. and Mr. Hogan were present in the court room this past Friday when the indictments were returned and their attorney, Billy Taylor, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf.

“They went ahead and processed [Dr. Hogan] and bonded her out,” confirmed Sheriff Mike Smith. Her bond was $5,000 fully secured due to no criminal history.

As of press time, Mr. Hogan remains in the Knox County Detention Center with a $10,000 cash bond. He was incarcerated once again because he was deemed a public safety threat due to the nature of his charges. Both are scheduled to appear in the Knox County District Court on September 7 at 1 p.m. for pretrial conferences.

While Dr. Hogan was a practicing physician in the Barbourville ARH Hospital Emergency Room Department at the time of her indictment, CEO Charles Lovell made clear she is not their employee:

“She is an employee through Schumacher Clinic Partners. We contract with them for our emergency department staffing. We are aware of the indictment and we are working, from a legal standpoint, on what we need to do since she is not technically our employee.”

The Mountain Advocate reached out to Schumacher but its public relations team was unavailable.

A Knox Grand Jury also returned the following indictments:

Rodney Dale Bullock, 40, of Barbourville, one count of manufacturing methamphetamine (first offense), one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Nick Ray Jones, 29, of Bryants Store, one count of manufacturing methamphetamine (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Regina Kay Bible, 35, of Girdler, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Daniel Patterson, 40, of Cannon, one count of second-degree escape and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Robert T. Whitter III, 27, of Barbourville, three counts of distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Emerson Jason Johnson, 35, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree escape.

Scott Leonard Hoskins, 36, of Barbourville, three counts of third-degree assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct, one count of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.

Charles T. Tuttle, 22, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (first offense), one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, one count of operating a vehicle with no registration plate, one count of no or expired Kentucky registration receipt and one count of failure to wear a seat belt.

Brandon Jones, 24, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of resisting arrest, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, one count of public intoxication and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Neurontin, in an improper container (first offense).

Ted Vaughn, 52, of Barbourville, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Luke Ellis Roark, 22, of Corbin, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of third-degree assault, one count of third-degree terroristic threatening, one count of resisting arrest, one count of public intoxication, one count of giving a police officer a false name or address, one count of third-degree criminal trespass and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Michael Wayne Bentley, 41, of Gray, one count of theft of identity of another without consent, one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, one count of giving a police officer false identifying information, one count of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of possession of burglar’s tools.

Kristan Reid, 24, of Gray, one count of second-degree criminal abuse.

Joseph Duran Bunch, 35, of Gray, one count of second-degree criminal abuse.

Mercadez Marie Jackson, 24, of Corbin, one count of first-degree bail jumping.

A Knox Count Grand Jury continued the following cases:

Chuck Bingham, Sheila Brock, Kyle Broughton, Jessica Martin-Cathers, William Collins, Jeffery Cox, Albert Decoteau, Jennifer Gray, Shannon Harkins, Crystal Henson, Justin Honeycutt, George Jones, Rickie Ledford, Brittany Miller, Chris Mills, Travis Napier, Stephen Rainwater, Michael Reynolds, Karen Roberts, Bobby Sewell, Jr., James Shelby, Clarence Sizemore, James Southard, Mathew Standafer, Ashley Stewart, Brian Abner, Randall Bays, Pauline Gray, Pauline Gray, Aaron McCart, Jason Swearengin, Leonard Warren, Christopher West, Brandon Bledsoe, Curtis Eidson, Larry Eller, Brad Garland, Rex Gray, Randy Harrison, Michael Jackson, Geri Johnson, Arthur Miller, Jr., Adam Sprinkles, Meleigha Widener, Frances Zadronzny, Aaron Asher, Dennis Hogan, William Oliver, Joseph Davis, Joseph Davis, Lora Davis, James Davis, Stanley Roberts and Stanley Roberts.

A Knox County Grand Jury dismissed the following cases:

Fordie Burns, Carolyn Gray, Carolyn Gray, Jennifer Gray, Joshua Gray, Ricky Gray, Steven Helton, Richard Honeycutt, B.J. Hubbard, B.J. Hubbard, Donald Lingar, Devin Smith and Douglas Woodlee.