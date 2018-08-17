Mrs. Etta Williamson Campbell, age 73, of Heidrick, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 in the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was born on July 30, 1945 in Knox County to the late Whitley and Mariah Hensley Williamson.

She was a member of the Highland Park Baptist Church. On September 3, 1966, she was united in marriage to Cecil Campbell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Russell; Four brothers, Leon Williamson, Ulyess Williamson, Whitley Williamson, and Bruce Williamson; a sister-in-law, Janice Bargo.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Cecil Campbell of Heidrick; A daughter, Sherry Bohl and husband Brian of Heidrick; A sister, Dora Patterson and husband Mike of Corbin; 2 sister-in-laws, Ruby Elliott of Corbin and Bessie Williamson of Heidrick; Two grandchildren, Lauren and Seth Bohl; 2 special caregivers and friends, Janie Bargo and Amanda Bargo. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Mrs. Etta Williamson Campbell were 11 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeffrey Branum officiating. She was laid to rest in the Ricky Blevins Cemetery at Heidrick.

Those serving as Pallbearers were: Tony Bargo, Tim Bargo, Mike Bargo, Tony Patterson, Jim Elliott and Steve Elliott.

The Campbell family received friends at the Hopper Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Friday, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday until the funeral hour.

Hopper Funeral Home was be in charge of arrangements.