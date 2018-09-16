Even well-armed country boys need the Lord’s protection

I heard the tale the other day about the patrolman who pulled over the country boy as he travelled through the big city..

As the county boy got his driver’s license from his wallet, the patrolman noticed his concealed carry permit.

“Do you have a gun with you?” the patrolman asked.

“Yep,” the country boy said. “I have a .45 right here on my side.”

“Do you have any other guns with you? The patrolman asked.

“Yep. I have my 12-gauge Remington 1100 under the backseat,” he said.

The big city officer, thinking surely that was all, asked if he had anything else?

“Why, yes,” the country boy said. “I have a .357 in my console. And a .44 magnum in my glovebox.”

The patrolman, unable to understand why anyone would feel the need to be so well armed, looked that country boy in the eye and asked: “Mister, you have so many guns. What are you afraid of?”

To which the country boy replied: “Not a thing, sir. Not one thing.”

The Bible makes clear that folks can have far more confidence than that country boy when they put their trust in the Lord. David, the great warrior of the Old Testament, understood that. When still a boy, David confidently faced Goliath, the giant of the Philistine army, and defeated him. Later in life, while in grave danger from an overthrow attempt, David wrote:

“O Lord, how many are my foes! Many are rising against me; many are saying of my soul, ‘there is no salvation for him in God.’ But you, O Lord, are a shield about me, my glory, and the lifter of my head. I cried aloud to the Lord, and He heard me from his holy hill. I lay down and slept; I woke again, for the Lord sustained me. I will not be afraid of many thousands of people who have set themselves against me all around” (Psalm 3:1-8).

In David’s day, an army was measured by its horses and chariots. David, however, understood that it was far more important to have the Lord’s favour than to have a huge arsenal.

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we will trust in the name of the Lord our God” (Psalm 20:7).

If we trust in the Lord the way David did, a patrolman could ask us what we’re afraid of, and we could honestly reply: “Not a thing, sir. Not one thing.”

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.