Everlasting Arms Homeless Shelter hosts lunch fundraiser

Everlasting Arms Homeless Shelter is hosting a lunch fundraiser Thursday and delivery is available.

Officials said between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., chicken and dumpling lunches will be available for a $7 donation.

Oscar Delgato with the shelter said anyone interested may contact the shelter at 528-3669 to arrange delivery.

“There is no limit to the number of orders we will deliver,” Delgato said. “We can deliver them anywhere in the Corbin area.”

Delgato said the proceeds will go to support the shelter and its accompanying food pantry and clothing pantry.

The food pantry is open every other Monday. The clothing pantry is open every day.

Donations to the shelter or one of the pantries are welcome and appreciated.

Donations may be brought to the shelter at 421 Standard Ave, or donors may contact the shelter to arrange pickup.

The shelter is a 501c3 so all donations are tax-deductible.

More information about the Everlasting Arms Homeless Shelter is available on its Facebook Page.