I love the joke about the three old fellows, all well into their 80s, talking about what they’d like their grandchildren to say about them 50 years from now.

“I would like my grandchildren to say my success as a businessman enriched their lives,” the first fellow said.

“I hope mine would say I was a dedicated family man,” the second said.

The third fellow had an entirely different take: “I want them to all say I look really good for my age,” he said.

Based on the billions of dollars spent every year on beauty aids, looking good is very important to Americans. Many folks are always in the market for the best in cosmetics, hair products, lotions, perfumes, you name it. But the Bible tells us real beauty isn’t on our outsides but comes from deep within.

“Do not let your adorning be external – the braiding of hair and the putting on of gold jewelry, or the clothing you wear – but let your adorning be the hidden person of the heart with the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which, in God’s sight, is very precious” (1 Peter 3:3-4).

Some have interpreted that passage to mean the braiding or styling of hair is wrong. Others have construed it to mean the putting on of gold jewelry is wrong. Fortunately, no one I know has reached the conclusion that it means putting on clothes is wrong.

We need to understand that Peter was saying real beauty, the kind that matters, shines through from the inside, and has nothing to do with hairstyles or jewelry or fashionable clothing.

When I was younger, I had an endless supply of Bible questions that I would pose to the late Southern Baptist pastor Denvil Taylor. I vividly recall asking him about this particular scripture, after I had met some well-meaning folks who considered it sinful to wear gold wedding bands and who were absolutely certain lipstick and mascara were unscriptural.

When I asked Brother Denvil about this, his answer made me laugh: “Every old barn looks better with a coat of paint on it.” When I asked more directly if it is sinful for people to wear makeup, he made me laugh again, saying: “It just might be sinful for some people not to wear makeup.”

Brother Taylor had made his point, and he made it a memorable one.

So, the old fellow who said he wants his grandchildren to say he looks really good for his age could sure enough receive such a compliment, not by smearing on skin creams or so-called man makeup, but by exhibiting Christian character.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.