Expert warns of bank scams

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce learned how local banks, namely Hometown Bank, play an important role in the community and how consumers can protect against scams at their March 27 meeting.

“Community banks are obviously critical to the engine that drives the economy,” said Tim Barnes, president and CEO for Hometown Bank, and Chairman of the Kentucky Banker’s Association.

Barnes noted in his presentation that Hometown Bank of Barbourville opened in October 2008. Hometown Bank has a total of five branches in the tri-county area. Total assets are $164,000,000 and they have 200 local shareholders.

