Fall election heats up

With Tuesday’s filing deadline come and gone, the November election heated up significantly with some surprises from last-minute filers seeking office.

The non-partisan races in the 2018 election have proved to be a surprise to many. In the case of five incumbent candidates, the mayor and a newcomer seeking office, they have decided to run as a “team” going into the fall election.

“I’ve spoken with several of my council members throughout the day on and off, and they were just wondering how it would turn out at four o’clock,” said Mayor David Thompson. “Since four, I’ve spoken to most of them and it was a unanimous decision to run as a team of six, including Eddie Joe Smith, who is one of those who signed up to run for city council, for the chance to lead the residents of Barbourville into the next decade.”

In the race for Mayor of the City of Barbourville, incumbent mayor David Thompson will face a challenge from sitting councilman Sherman Lawson. A retired Barbourville Police Department officer, Lawson filed to run for mayor on Monday.

You must be logged in to view this content.