Fall fire hazard season in full effect

Fire hazard season is here once again in Knox County and officials want to warn the public – if you start a wildfire, you could be held responsible for the cost to put it out.

The fall wildfire hazard season officially began on Monday, October 1 and will continue through December 15. No burning will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This is due to dried out vegetation which feeds wildfires, increased wind speed and a drop in humidity during the day. It is, however, okay to burn between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. because temperatures and wind speed drops while humidity rises at night.

Forest Warden Tony Smith says one of the main things to worry about in the fall is “all the leaf litter falling and drying out. Right now, people think because its rained so much that everything’s wet. It doesn’t take long to dry out, sometimes only hours, and it will burn.”

