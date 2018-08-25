Fall is for football

Fall is merely a month away and yet it feels closer. The heat has withered leaves and they have started falling on my deck. At night, there is a coolness that we have missed all summer. Something tells me, it’s closer than we know.

Most know that with Fall, comes everyone’s favorite contact sport-Football! Whether you watch football in your recliner or under bright stadium lights, we can all agree that we need good food to enjoy the sport. If you’re not into to tailgating but need a snack that u can throw together and savor from the couch, then this recipe is for you! You can fix this treat in a matter of minutes, and among a crowd, it’s usually devoured within minutes. Wishing all our local football teams a winning season, and as always, GO PANTHERS!!!!

If you have a great Fall recipe or a dessert filled with wonderful pumpkin spice to share, send it to me kdcole1120@gmail.com

Texas Touchdown Dip

Ingredients:

2 cans Mexicorn

1 can hot or mild Rotel

2 c. cheddar cheese, shredded

6 green onions, diced

1 c. mayo

1 c. sour cream

Directions: Mix all ingredients together in one large bowl, serve immediately with tortilla chips or Frito scoops