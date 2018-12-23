Growing up, no one has took more puns and laughs at their own expense than my mother. I was fortunate to grow up in a home that had many laughs and practical jokes. My mom worked a hard job and perhaps, it sucked a lot of the fiesty fun out of her but she still knew how to smile when times were rough.

At the nursing home where she worked, they had an annual employee talent show for entertainment for the residents. My mom and her co-worker Dorlene thought they would lip sync a routine by the famous duo, The Judd’s! I just laughed out loud at the thought. They worked out a routine to a popular song. One would be Wynonna Judd strumming a guitar and the other would sway and curtsy like Mamma Judd Naomi. After their performance, and a good round of applause, my mom, feeling confident, went to curtsy and bow. Her slick bottom cowboy boots left the floor and mom fell. The residents and employees thinking it was part of the performance, applauded louder. They went on to win the talent show. Some would claim mom’s fall sealed the deal.

If you feel like your falling apart during the holidays, when company piles in or you need a snack for the employee Christmas party, then try this quick recipe. If you have a favorite holiday snack or cherished dessert, email your recipe to kdcole1120@gmail.com

Brown Sugar Bacon Smokies

1 pkg. of Lil beef cocktail smokies

1/2 c. brown sugar

1 pk of bacon

wooden toothpicks, soaked in water for at least 4 he’s or overnight

Directions:

Take slice of bacon and cut into two pieces in center. Roll Lil smokie into half slice of bacon, secure with toothpick, dip in brown sugar. Place in baking dish. Repeat process til all smokies are in dish. Place in preheated 350 degree oven and bake until bacon browns. *To add some spice, u can sprinkle with Cajun seasoning prior to baking. Serve with spicy brown mustard, if desired.