Fast Start Sends Union to 8-5 Victory, AAC Series Win

LAURINBURG, N.C. – The Union College baseball team swung their way to 8-5 win in game three of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series against St. Andrews (N.C.) on Friday.

With the win, the Bulldogs move to 12-16 overall and 4-11 in conference play, while St. Andrews falls to 17-17 overall and 4-10 in the AAC.

The Bulldogs jumped out on top and never looked back. In the top of the first, Daniel Neal singled to bring in the first run, which was followed by a fielder’s choice giving Union a 2-0 advantage. Francisco Ogando continued his hot hitting from the day before, hitting his sixth home run of the season to score two as the Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead.

St. Andrews scratched out a run of its own in the bottom of frame, making it a 4-1 ballgame.

Union continued the urgency knowing they needed to find its offensive spark to win the series as the Bulldogs scored a run each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

However, the Knights. responded in the following innings, scoring four runs to cut the Bulldogs lead to 7-5 in the seventh inning.

But that would be all the damage St. Andrews would make, as Union tacked on an insurance run in the late innings and held the Knights in the bottom of the ninth.

Overall, Joe Gaines paced the way with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate with two RBIs, followed by Ogando with a two-run homer. Nick Shumaker and Jake Mendoza each went 2-for-5 with Shumaker stealing three bases and scoring twice. Mendoza had a stolen base, two runs scored, and one RBI.

On the mound, Union used a combination of arms to collect the victory but it was John Selman who picked up his first win on the season, and Tyler Graham who earned the save for the Union.

Up Next

Union will get back to action on Tuesday with a non-conference match-up against Hiwassee (Tenn.) at Jerry Carey Stadium. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.