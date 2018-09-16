Fatal collision in Knox County

On September 15, 2018 at 8:51 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan, received a call of a collision on Ky 1232 in the Gray community of Knox County. Tpr. Josh Cox, Tpr. Josh Messer and Sgt. Jimmy Anderson responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates a blue Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on Ky 1232. The operator of the motorcycle, Robert Eads, 37, of London crossed the center line into the west bound lane and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck head on. Mr. Eads was transported from the scene to Baptist Health in Corbin and pronounced deceased upon arrival. The 23 year old female passenger from Gray, Ky on the motorcycle was transported from the scene and flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center for her injuries. At last check she is listed in critical but stable condition.

The operator and passenger in the pickup truck were transported to Baptist Health in Corbin for minor injuries. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Collision is still under investigation by Tpr. Josh Cox. Also assisted at the scene were West Knox Fire Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Knox County Ambulance Service.

At this time KSP is continuing to collect information on names of individuals involved in the collision. Once that information comes available, it will be released. KSP is continuing to investigate if drugs and alcohol are a contributing factor into the collision.