Favorite drinks of senior citizens- diet water and decaffeinated milk

Senior citizens really know how to have fun.

Take for example, the fellow who sits in his parked car with sunglasses on, pointing a hairdryer at passing vehicles and watching them slow down.

Or the lady who goes to the restaurant and orders “diet water.”

Or her friend who orders “decaffeinated milk.”

Or the fellow who gets a kick out of running hysterically from the front gate of the zoo, yelling: “They’re loose. Run for your lives.”

Or the lady who likes going into the upscale clothing store’s fitting room and yelling out to the salesperson, “There’s no paper in here.”

Of course, we’d be sadly mistaken if we believe senior citizens occupy their time with such triviality. I have found senior citizens to be busy and productive in their communities, their churches, and their families. And that’s just the way God expects it to be.

“They still bear fruit in old age. They are ever full of sap and green” (Psalm 92:14).

I also love the line from Job 12:12 that says: “Wisdom is with the aged and understanding in length of days.”

Wisdom and understanding allows seniors to work smarter and get so much done.

Why all the funny jokes about seniors? I think it’s because seniors love to laugh and enjoy life. So, consider the senior who was asked by her doctor what she does for exercise.

“I told him, pushing 90 is exercise enough.”

Another senior citizen said there are definite advantages to getting old and forgetful: “Every joke you hear is new. And you can hide your own Easter eggs.”

Here’s what an aging King David, who served the Lord so well over his lifetime, had to say when he had grown old:

“O God, from my youth you have taught me, and I still proclaim your wonderous deeds. So even in old age and gray hairs, O God, do not forsake me, until I proclaim your might to another generation, your power to all those to come” (Psalm 71:17-18).

Like David, we all need to be about the Lord’s work, telling others about Him.

So, let’s put aside any ideas that we’ll waste our time sitting in our cars pointing hairdryers at passing vehicles. We have important work to do.