Fences keep animals in only if the gates are closed

A kangaroo had been getting out of his enclosure at the zoo every night.

Knowing that he could jump really high, the zookeepers decided to raise the fence 10 feet.

However, they were amazed to find the kangaroo was out again the next morning. So they raised the fence another 10 feet.

Amazingly, the kangaroo still got out.

So, they raised the fence another 10 feet. Again, the kangaroo escaped.

The other animals asked the kangaroo how high he thinks they’ll make the fence.

“At least 50 feet,” he said, “unless someone starts locking the gate at night.”

In biblical times, fences generally weren’t built so much to keep things in. Instead, they were to keep things out, namely enemies who might want to do harm. That’s why we read so much in the Bible about fences, hedges and walls around the Old Testament cities.

While not physical fences, the Lord shows his love for us by putting up boundaries to keep our greatest enemy at bay.

One of the best known figures of the Old Testament, Job, had been protected in such a way. Because of that, when Satan wanted to test him, he found he couldn’t.

Satan wanted to cause Job, a righteous man, to turn his back on God, but there was nothing he could do as long as God had his hand of protection on him.

“Hast not thou made an hedge about him, and about his house, and about all that he hath on every side? (Job 1:10).

I love the thought of the Lord putting fences around each of us, so that we can enjoy his safety and security.

Kangaroos may not appreciate the importance of having fences and staying inside them, but people certainly should. While zookeepers may forget to close the gates, God knows just exactly what to do to protect us.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.