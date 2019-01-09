Fight fire with fire

An unfortunate series of events was punctuated on January 2 when Kentucky State Police charged two people for burglarizing and burning accused murderer Glenn Powell’s house while he was in custody.

At 1:10 p.m. on January 2, Post 10 Detective Jake Wilson charged Travis Marcum, 32, of Bimble, and Daniel Edwards, 36, of Bimble, with second-degree arson, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and second-degree burglary. Both are accused of breaking into Powell’s Higgins Hollow residence. They are accused of stealing multiple items, including two vehicles, and burning the house.

