Filing deadline approaches for non-partisan races

The November election is shaping up for Barbourville city non-partisan races with the addition of three additional filings. Just over three weeks remain before the filing deadline.

In addition to councilman Ronnie Moore filing first, other councilmembers, Wilma Barnes, Mike Johnson and Jeremy Hicks have officially thrown their hat into the ring. The slate of incumbents are joined by Mayor David Thompson, who is running to seek another term. In order to be elected to serve on city council, the top six vote-getters will be elected.

You must be logged in to view this content.