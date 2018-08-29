Fired up over fire fee

After tempers were rekindled over the fire subscription fee at last month’s Fiscal Court meeting, District 5 Magistrate Julio Cima is ready to take action.

“They’ll be an amendment to the ordinance to determine what the effects are,” said Cima in reference to fire departments that either turn their report in late or do not submit one to the Fiscal Court at all.

As part of the ordinance, each fire department is to prepare a report each year for the Knox County Fiscal Court’s review. Each “shall provide a detailed Fire Department audited accounting report,” showing “all deposits made, including the source of each deposit,” reads the ordinance. These reports were due July 31. As of press time, only West Knox, Richland and East Knox fire departments have turned in their reports to the Fiscal Court. Currently, there are no known reprimands for fire departments that do not submit the annual report.

