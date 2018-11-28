Firefighters rescue woman from flames

West Knox firefighters called twice to an apartment fire Tuesday morning found and rescued a women from the smoke-filled unit.

Chief Darryl Baker said firefighters were called to Spider Creek Apartments on Gilbert Street at 4:01 a.m. after a fire alarm was activated.

“When we got there, neighbors reported someone was possibly inside,” Baker said.

When firefighters were unable to get a response after banging on the doors and windows, Baker said he and firefighter Brian Hutton made entry.

“The apartment was totally engulfed in smoke. Visibility was limited to three or four feet,” Baker said.

Approximately six feet inside the apartment, firefighters found a female, later identified as Vickie Napier, 46. When firefighters grabbed hold of Napier, she did not respond.

Baker carried Napier outside while Hutton searched the remainder of the apartment to ensure no one else was inside.

“While being carried out of the apartment, the female regained consciousness,” Baker said.

Firefighters traced the source of the smoke to the stove, locating a pot left on a hot burner, and a pan of food in the oven.

“The woman told us she had been up for a long time and just fell asleep while cooking,” Baker said.

Knox County EMS personnel treated Napier at the scene. She refused transport to the hospital.

Firefighters were on the scene until 5:25 a.m.

However, they were called back to the scene at 7:22 a.m.

