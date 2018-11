During its October meeting, the Fiscal Court recognized the promotions and new hires that have taken place within the Knox County 911 Dispatch Center.

The center chose to hire from within due to the complex nature of the job. Tyler Fuson and Mike Trent were previous dispatchers, but have now returned full time due to their previous experience, and two new employees, Sherri Bledsoe and Kaiytlyn Davis have also been added.

