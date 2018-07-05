Fiscal Court UPDATE- Jail construction one month behind schedule

The number of adverse weather days has put a damper on the Knox County Detention Center construction project.

“We’re running about four weeks behind schedule. We hope to grab that back once we get everything dried in,” reported Matt Mills with Codell Construction to the Knox County Fiscal Court during its June 27 meeting.

“This week’s been rough with rain,” agreed Judge-Executive JM Hall.

Despite the unavoidable delay, Mills reports the construction teams have not encountered any big problems and there are no major issues pending.

