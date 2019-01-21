Fitness attainable for everyone at new gym

You know the name and now you can access better than ever gym equipment at Knox Fitness’s new 25E location.

According to co-owner’s Aaron Frederick and Mike Smith, the gym moved due to space constraints, among other reasons.

“The library is buying the property where we were at [in town] and we needed more space. This is an updated building compared to where we were before,” explained Frederick.

The new location, behind Papa John’s on 25E in Barbourville, checked off all of the owners’ wish list boxes, including a circular layout, more square footage and 24/7 access. It also has highway visibility while remaining centrally located to Barbourville citizens.

